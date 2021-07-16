Zacks Investment Research Lowers Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is a direct-to-consumer selling company principally in Mexico. It primarily focused on the home organization and solutions segment. The company’s product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology and mobility, as well as other minor categories. Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is based in GUADALAJARA, Mexico. “

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

NASDAQ BWMX opened at $46.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.22. Betterware de Mexico has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 98.15.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $142.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.4761 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 363.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Betterware de Mexico (BWMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.