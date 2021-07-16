Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) to Sell

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ube Industries, Ltd. produces and sells chemical product which consists of nylon resins, plastics and synthetic rubbers, fine chemicals and pharmaceutical bulk compounds and intermediates. Ube Industries, Ltd. is based in Ube, Japan. “

OTCMKTS UBEOY opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06. Ube Industries has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $11.59.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Ube Industries had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ube Industries will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

