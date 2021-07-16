Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) to Hold

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Stereotaxis stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. Stereotaxis has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $674.44 million, a PE ratio of -90.99 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stereotaxis will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Paul J. Isaac sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 26.1% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

