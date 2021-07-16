Zacks Investment Research Downgrades InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to Sell

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. InflaRx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

IFRX stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $111.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.47.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 16.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 91.4% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 508,093 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

