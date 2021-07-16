Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.