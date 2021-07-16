Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) to Sell

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East."

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $14.21. 368,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,671. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $932.77 million, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.75. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $177.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. Research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $138,255.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,945.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 12,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $196,832.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,119.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,442 shares of company stock valued at $523,047. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

