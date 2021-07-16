Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARCE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arco Platform from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Arco Platform from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arco Platform from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.83.

NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96. Arco Platform has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $823.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.53). Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Arco Platform will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 846,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Arco Platform during the first quarter worth $225,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 58.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 42,997 shares during the last quarter. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 1.4% during the first quarter. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 501,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,696,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Arco Platform during the first quarter worth $636,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

