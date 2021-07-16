Zacks: Brokerages Expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to report $2.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the highest is $2.20 billion. V.F. posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $11.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $79.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

