Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will report earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.31). Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

IONS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $35.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

