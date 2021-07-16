Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Post $1.20 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will announce earnings per share of $1.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.15. Canadian National Railway reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $105.12 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $92.92 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

