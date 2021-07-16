Zacks: Brokerages Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will post sales of $310,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $350,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $290,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $290,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.59 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $8.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,250. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $418.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.70. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $17.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

