Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will post $7.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $7.93 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $4.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $32.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $32.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $35.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.65 billion to $36.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.96.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $141.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $87.51 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

