Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for iCAD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). iCAD reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iCAD will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover iCAD.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 23.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on iCAD in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iCAD by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

ICAD traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.47. 134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,572. The stock has a market cap of $386.29 million, a PE ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 1.15. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iCAD (ICAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.