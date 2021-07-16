Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.37. Eastman Chemical posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion.

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

EMN traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $112.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,099. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

