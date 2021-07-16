Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $964.42 Million

Equities analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report sales of $964.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $989.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $945.64 million. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $920.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.44.

DPZ traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $484.84. 454,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,798. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $491.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $446.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,634,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,918,000 after acquiring an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $748,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,858,000 after buying an additional 41,266 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

