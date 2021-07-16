Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will announce $5.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. Applied Materials posted sales of $4.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $22.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.49 billion to $22.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.64 billion to $25.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $133.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,671 shares of company stock valued at $68,992,295 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.