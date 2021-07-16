Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will announce sales of $201.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.37 million to $225.30 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $103.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $835.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $798.90 million to $914.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $4.92 on Friday, hitting $176.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,179. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.40. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $180.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,671 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,138. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,484,000 after acquiring an additional 942,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after buying an additional 288,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,160,000 after buying an additional 94,114 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,627,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,733,000 after buying an additional 23,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,590,000 after buying an additional 140,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.