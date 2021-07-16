Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.68. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 16.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,559,000 after buying an additional 202,576 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75, a PEG ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.