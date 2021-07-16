Zacks: Analysts Expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $460.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to announce $460.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $479.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $445.60 million. The Hain Celestial Group posted sales of $511.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.88. 12,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,866. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.15 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.