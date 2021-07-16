Zacks: Analysts Expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to announce sales of $271.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $268.70 million and the highest is $274.56 million. LendingTree reported sales of $184.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.77 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TREE shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in LendingTree by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 31.8% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in LendingTree by 15.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 220.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.97. 3,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,944. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $164.57 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.55.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

