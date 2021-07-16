Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.10). TherapeuticsMD reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.11.

In related news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29,173 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $404.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

