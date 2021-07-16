Zacks: Analysts Anticipate L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.32. L Brands posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 336%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $6.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.74.

LB opened at $74.21 on Friday. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.87. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.82.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

In other L Brands news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in L Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in L Brands by 4,818.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 92.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

