Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report sales of $3.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.86 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 261.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $16.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.36 billion to $17.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $18.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,125 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after buying an additional 43,762 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.43. The company had a trading volume of 75,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,100. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 757.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

