Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Electrameccanica Vehicles reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 9,235.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SOLO shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter valued at $5,701,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 653,471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 324.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 584,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 1,980.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 545,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 518,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter valued at $1,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,939,831. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $402.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.93.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.