Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post $4.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.07 billion and the highest is $4.31 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $3.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $17.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.22 billion to $17.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.89 billion to $18.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,935 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,561,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $83.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.