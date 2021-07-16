Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will report $2.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.57 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $9.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.88.

NYSE:ABG opened at $186.88 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $216.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

