Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will report $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amdocs.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,432. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.26. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,298,000 after buying an additional 98,712 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,670,000 after buying an additional 325,195 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 26,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,136,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amdocs (DOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.