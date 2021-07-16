YUSRA (YUSRA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,010.00

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. YUSRA has a market cap of $7.15 million and $9,010.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YUSRA has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YUSRA coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00038604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00104550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00146248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,659.56 or 1.00128082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

YUSRA Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,936,231 coins. YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

Buying and Selling YUSRA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSRA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSRA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

