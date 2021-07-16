Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,298,777 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Yum China were worth $439,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Yum China during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 47.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

In other Yum China news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $2,692,400.00. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

