Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $158,160.74 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

YUM traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.85. 1,054,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,540. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.33.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 27.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

