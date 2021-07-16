YOU COIN Trading Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $217,118.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00048675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.30 or 0.00827981 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.