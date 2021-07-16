XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:XSPA opened at $1.42 on Thursday. XpresSpa Group has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.42.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 million. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 50.08% and a negative net margin of 881.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XpresSpa Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 427,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 58.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 274,364 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the first quarter valued at $559,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 50,817 shares during the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

