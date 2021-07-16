XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Get XPeng alerts:

XPEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. boosted their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.51.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,348,282. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPeng (XPEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.