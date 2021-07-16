XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.51.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. XPeng has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that XPeng will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of XPeng by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of XPeng by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. 21.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

