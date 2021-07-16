Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Update

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 906,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
XCRT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 584,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,921. Xcelerate has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.17.
About Xcelerate
Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Xcelerate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcelerate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.