Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Update

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 906,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

XCRT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 584,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,921. Xcelerate has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.17.

About Xcelerate

Xcelerate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides dental services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice.

