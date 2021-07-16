Wownero (WOW) Reaches Market Cap of $7.11 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Wownero has a market cap of $7.11 million and approximately $19,155.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wownero has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001878 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00039151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00048910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.