Workhorse Group Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Workhorse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13).

WKHS has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.30.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 903.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

