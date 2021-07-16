Woodline Partners LP Purchases Shares of 124,000 Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,352,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,393,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,121,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,528,000. Finally, Hickory Lane Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. 19.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

Liberty Media Acquisition stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.