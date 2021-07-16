Woodline Partners LP Invests $691,000 in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. 5.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zhihu alerts:

ZH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price target on the stock. Finally, 86 Research started coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Zhihu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE ZH opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86. Zhihu Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.