Woodline Partners LP Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Woodline Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,983 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Progyny by 631.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after buying an additional 1,916,086 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,376,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,811,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Progyny by 774.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after buying an additional 349,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $9,873,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $53,956,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,675,954.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,554,908 shares of company stock worth $93,974,858 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $55.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.37. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 224.16 and a beta of 1.80. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

