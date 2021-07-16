WNS (NYSE:WNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

WNS stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.58. 145,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,767. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.49. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $83.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WNS during the first quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WNS by 51.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

