WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, an increase of 286.8% from the June 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 101.9% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DGRW opened at $60.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.55. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $60.94.

