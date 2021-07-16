Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wipro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.91%.

NYSE:WIT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.16. 51,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Get Wipro alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nomura raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.