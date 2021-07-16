Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WSM. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.05.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $157.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $80.99 and a one year high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total transaction of $833,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,721,982.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after acquiring an additional 701,706 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after buying an additional 72,542 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after buying an additional 707,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,139,000 after buying an additional 29,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,618,000 after buying an additional 29,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

