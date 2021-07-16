William H. Heyman Sells 6,000 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $971,700.00.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $155.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.90. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $162.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $261,919,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,481,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,774 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 394.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 636,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,310,000 after acquiring an additional 507,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 666,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,215,000 after acquiring an additional 495,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

