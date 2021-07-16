WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.78 Million

Brokerages expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will report $281.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $282.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $280.60 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $282.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $711.10 million, with estimates ranging from $680.50 million to $760.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WOW shares. Truist raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens raised shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

WOW stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.42. 14,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,856. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 73.86 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.