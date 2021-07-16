Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$9.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WCP. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.88.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

WCP opened at C$5.80 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.15 and a 12-month high of C$6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.03. The company has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.83.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher acquired 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,443,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,272,725. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $158,675.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.