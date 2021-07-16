Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to C$9.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.