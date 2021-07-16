Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,365 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.39.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.51. The company had a trading volume of 40,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,308. The company has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.23. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $190.13 and a twelve month high of $239.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

