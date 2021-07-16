Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 77 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $2.03 on Friday, reaching $191.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,031. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on TSCO. lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.91.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.